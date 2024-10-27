Jameis Winston News: Leads Browns to upset win

Winston completed 27 of 41 passes for 334 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions in Sunday's 29-24 win over the Ravens.

Winston drew his first start with the Browns and out-dueled Lamar Jackson in a back-and-forth contest. He was aided by volume but still managed 8.1 yards per attempt and five completions of at least 20 yards. Additionally, Winston showed rapport with all of his key skill-position players, highlighted by a pair of touchdown passes to Cedric Tillman of 22 and 38 yards as well as another to David Njoku for a 23-yard score. He was bailed out at the end of the game when an interception was dropped by Kyle Hamilton, but Winston's performance was strong overall and lifted the entire Cleveland offense.