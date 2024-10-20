Jameis Winston News: Shifts to inactive list

Winston (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Bengals.

Winston did not show up on the Cleveland injury report this week, so the Browns are seemingly making a conscious decision to promote Dorian Thompson-Robinson to the No. 2 spot on the depth chart behind Deshaun Watson in Week 7. Winston, meanwhile, will serve as the emergency third quarterback. No further details pertaining to the depth-chart shakeup were provided by head coach Kevin Stefanski, but more information on that front could be available in coming days.