Jamel Dean Injury: Endures injury-plagued season

Dean (knee) finished the 2024 regular season with 59 tackles (45 solo), seven defensed passes, including one interception, and a forced fumble across 12 games.

Dean played a career-low 12 games in 2024 while dealing with injuries to his hamstring and both knees. He aggravated a late-season knee issue in the wild-card loss to the Commanders after playing 46 snaps and tallying four tackles and a defensed pass. When healthy, Dean was serviceable in coverage, recording his first interception since 2022 while bringing down the completion percentage he allowed in primary coverage from 2023's 61.2 percent to 56.6 percent and surrendering just one touchdown. Dean should have a good chance of being back to full health by the start of OTAs, and as long as the Buccaneers don't opt to exercise an out in Dean's contract that would lead to a $6.8 million dead cap hit, he'll return for the third year of his current deal in 2025.