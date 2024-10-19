Jamel Dean Injury: Won't play vs. Baltimore

Dean (hamstring) has been ruled out ahead of Monday's game against the Ravens, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Dean suffered a hamstring injury during the Bucs' Week 6 win over the Saints. The injury was severe enough to keep him out of practice Thursday and Friday, and the 2019 third-round pick will miss his first game of the regular season. Tyrek Funderburk played 56 defensive snaps against New Orleans after Dean left, and the former should draw the start at corner opposite Zyon McCollum for Monday's contest.