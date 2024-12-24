Fantasy Football
James Conner headshot

James Conner Injury: Limited in first Week 17 practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 24, 2024

Conner (knee) was estimated as a limited participant in Tuesday's walk-through practice, Zach Gershman of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Despite exiting Sunday's 36-30 overtime loss to the Panthers with the knee injury, Conner looks like he still has a chance at being available for the Cardinals' Week 17 matchup with the Rams on Saturday. Head coach Jonathan Gannon said as much earlier Tuesday, and Conner backed up that optimism by being able to take the field for the Cardinals' first Week 17 session, albeit with a cap on his reps. Even if Conner makes enough progress in his recovery from the injury to play Saturday, he could be in store for a lighter workload than he's handled in previous weeks, as the Cardinals have no incentive to push him while the team has been eliminated from playoff contention.

James Conner
Arizona Cardinals
