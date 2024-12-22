James Cook News: Another excellent performance

Cook rushed the ball 11 times for 100 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-21 win over the Patriots. He added three receptions on three targets for 26 yards and an additional touchdown.

Cook turned the game around for Buffalo by scoring consecutive touchdowns in the second and third quarters. The first came on an explosive 46-yard scamper through the middle of the New England defense while he broke through several arm tackles. He then caught a short, four-yard touchdown to tie the game. Despite being limited to around 15 touches per matchup, Cook has eclipsed 100 yards from scrimmage in three of four contests while finding the end zone a total of five times since Buffalo's Week 12 bye.