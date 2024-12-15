Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
James Cook headshot

James Cook News: Eclipses century mark in wild win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 15, 2024

Cook rushed 14 times for 105 yards and two touchdowns and brought in his only target for 28 yards in the Bills' 48-42 win over the Lions on Sunday.

Cook got in on the fun of the Bills' second straight 40-plus-point barrage, crossing the goal line on the ground from six and 41 yards out in the second and third quarters, respectively. The third-year pro has two of his three 100-yard efforts on the season within the last three games, and his receiving yardage total Sunday was his highest since Week 3. Cook draws a highly favorable matchup against the Patriots at home in a Week 16 home matchup.

James Cook
Buffalo Bills
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now