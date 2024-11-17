Jameson Williams News: Blows past century mark in win

Williams brought in four of six targets for 124 yards and a touchdown and rushed once for two yards in the Lions' 52-6 win over the Jaguars on Sunday.

Williams finished a distant second in receptions, receiving yards and targets to Amon-Ra St. Brown, but he put together a standout performance in his own right. Williams sealed his second 100-yard performance of the season with a 64-yard catch-and-run touchdown early in the third quarter, his fourth score overall this season. Williams lines up for another favorable matchup when the Lions travel to face the Colts in a Week 12 interconference clash next Sunday.