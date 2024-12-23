Jarran Reed News: Performs well in Week 16

Reed recorded four total tackles (three solo), including 1.0 sacks, and defended one pass in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Vikings.

Reed sacked Sam Darnold and forced a fumble in the second quarter of the Week 16 loss, though Darnold recovered his own fumble. The veteran interior defensive lineman logged his first full sack since the Seahawks' Week 4 loss to the Lions, bringing his season totals to 43 tackles, including 3.5 sacks, and two passes defended over 15 games. Expect Reed to remain an integral part of the Seahawks' defensive line as the year progresses.