NFL Game Previews: Buccaneers-Bills Matchup

THURSDAY NIGHT

Tampa Bay (+8.5) at Buffalo, o/u 42.5 – Thursday, 8:15 p.m. EDT

The NFC South remains a three-way dogfight, with the Bucs sandwiched between the Falcons and Saints at 3-3. Tampa Bay is trending in the wrong direction, though, losing consecutive games at home, including last week's gut-punch loss to Atlanta — Chase McLaughlin seemed like he'd send the game to OT with a field goal inside the last minute, only for the defense to let Desmond Ridder complete two quick passes for 56 yards that put Younghoe Koo in position for a 51-yard FG as time expired. Oof. Baker Mayfield apparently came out of the game nursing a knee injury, but it doesn't seem likely to keep him off the field for this one. The former Brown has thrown a pick in four consecutive games, posting a 63.2 percent completion rate, 6.4 YPA and 5:4 TD:INT in that stretch, and the Bucs' utter lack of a threat on the ground is beginning to wear on the passing game. Chase Edmonds just came off IR, and while he isn't a bell cow, he has to be an improvement on Rachaad White and his 3.2 YPC. Of course, the one area in which White's been decent has been as a receiver, which is also Edmonds' strength. I hear Leonard Fournette's available, maybe they should give him a call.

What's going on with the Bills? They've lost two of three, but one was a product of jet lag in London and the other... well, OK, there's no real excuse for allowing 29 points to a Mac Jones-led Patriots squad, division rivalry or no, nor for allowing him to put together a game-winning drive inside the final two minutes. Injuries on defense have taken their toll, but it's the sluggish offense that's been the bigger problem. Josh Allen's produced eight total TDs in those three games, but he's also committed four giveaways, and his 7.1 YPA is nothing special. Gabe Davis has vanished the last two weeks, while Dawson Knox is set to undergo surgery after trying to play through a wrist issue since the Jags game. It's not like the team's without options to support Stefon Diggs — rookie Dalton Kincaid is drawing some big FAB bids with Knox headed to IR — but little seems to be clicking. This is still an offense that piled up more than 40 points a game in Weeks 2-4, though, and it seems only a matter of time before Allen gets the engine revving again.

The Skinny

TB injuries: QB Mayfield (questionable, knee), WR Chris Godwin (questionable, neck)

BUF injuries: TE Knox (out, wrist), LB Matt Milano (IR, leg)

TB DFS targets: Mike Evans $7,200 DK / $7,700 FD (BUF 30th in DVOA vs. WR1)

BUF DFS targets: Khalil Shakir $3,100 DK / $4,500 FD (TB 32nd in DVOA vs. WR3)

TB DFS fades: none

BUF DFS fades: none

Key stat: TB is t-28th in red-zone conversions at 37.5 percent (6-for-16); BUF is sixth in red-zone defense at 40.0 percent (10-for-25)

Weather notes: overcast, temperature in the low 60s, 10-15 mph wind, 1-5 percent chance of rain

The Scoop: White leads the TB backfield with 30 yards. Mayfield throws for 220 yards and two touchdowns, both to Evans. James Cook picks up 80 scrimmage yards and a TD. Allen avoids mistakes and throws for 350 yards and three scores, two to Diggs (who tops 100 yards) and one to Shakir, while also running in a TD. Bills 38-17