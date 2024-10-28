Javonte Williams News: Quiet in Sunday's win

Williams carried the ball 17 times for 44 yards and caught four of five targets for eight yards in Sunday's 28-14 win over the Panthers.

While the 21 touches were a season high, it was still a disappointing showing for Williams against a Carolina defense that has been very generous on the ground this year. Jaleel McLaughlin wound up leading Denver with 47 rushing yards on only eight totes and he added a receiving TD as well, suggesting Williams' grip on the top job in the backfield may not be as secure as it seemed. Both backs will face a tough matchup in Week 9 against the Ravens.