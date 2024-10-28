Fantasy Football
Javonte Williams headshot

Javonte Williams News: Quiet in Sunday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 28, 2024

Williams carried the ball 17 times for 44 yards and caught four of five targets for eight yards in Sunday's 28-14 win over the Panthers.

While the 21 touches were a season high, it was still a disappointing showing for Williams against a Carolina defense that has been very generous on the ground this year. Jaleel McLaughlin wound up leading Denver with 47 rushing yards on only eight totes and he added a receiving TD as well, suggesting Williams' grip on the top job in the backfield may not be as secure as it seemed. Both backs will face a tough matchup in Week 9 against the Ravens.

Javonte Williams
Denver Broncos
