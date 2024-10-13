Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Javonte Williams headshot

Javonte Williams News: Rough day on nine touches

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 13, 2024

Williams rushed six times for 23 yards (one lost fumble) and caught three of six targets for 13 yards in Sunday's 23-16 defeat to the Chargers.

Williams not only struggled to produce from a fantasy standpoint, but he also coughed up Denver's only fumble in a one-score loss. The 24-year-old has been underwhelming as the Broncos' starter through six games this season, averaging 3.6 yards per carry with no trips to the end zone. Williams doesn't inspire confidence as a fantasy play heading into Thursday's matchup against a stingy Saints defense.

Javonte Williams
Denver Broncos
More Stats & News