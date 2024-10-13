Javonte Williams News: Rough day on nine touches

Williams rushed six times for 23 yards (one lost fumble) and caught three of six targets for 13 yards in Sunday's 23-16 defeat to the Chargers.

Williams not only struggled to produce from a fantasy standpoint, but he also coughed up Denver's only fumble in a one-score loss. The 24-year-old has been underwhelming as the Broncos' starter through six games this season, averaging 3.6 yards per carry with no trips to the end zone. Williams doesn't inspire confidence as a fantasy play heading into Thursday's matchup against a stingy Saints defense.