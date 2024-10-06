Jaxon Smith-Njigba News: Hits paydirt Sunday

Smith-Njigba hauled in four of his seven targets for 31 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 29-20 loss to the Giants.

Smith-Njigba finally cashed in his first receiving touchdown of the season after being held scoreless in Seattle's previous four contests. The sophomore receiver is now up to a 29-257-1 receiving line through five weeks, giving him modest fantasy value just past the quarter point of the regular season. Smith-Njigba and the Seahawks will have a short week of preparation ahead of Thursday's tilt against the 49ers.