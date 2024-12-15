Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jaxon Smith-Njigba headshot

Jaxon Smith-Njigba News: Leading receiver on SNF

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 15, 2024

Smith-Njigba corralled 10 of 12 targets for 83 receiving yards in Sunday's 30-13 loss to Green Bay.

Smith-Njigba was the lone bright spot amongst Seattle receivers Sunday, leading the team in every notable category by a large margin. The sophomore standout has quietly become the top wideout for a team boasting two proven veterans at the position. Smith-Njigba has generated at least 69 yards of offense over his last seven contests with four touchdowns scored over that span. Continue riding the hot hand down the stretch as the Seahawks prepare to host the Vikings next Sunday.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Seattle Seahawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now