Jaxon Smith-Njigba headshot

Jaxon Smith-Njigba News: Solid showing in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 10, 2024 at 10:08pm

Smith-Njigba brought in five of nine targets for 53 yards and committed a fumble recovered by Seattle in the Seahawks' 36-24 loss to the 49ers on Thursday night.

Smith-Njigba got off to a slow start, but he finished third in both receptions and receiving yards and second in targets by night's end. The second-year wideout has enjoyed a robust role in offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb's system on most weeks thus far, logging at least seven targets in three straight games and four occasions overall. Smith-Njigba also has at least four receptions in three consecutive contests heading into a Week 7 road matchup against the Falcons on Sunday, Oct. 20.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Seattle Seahawks
