Jaylin Lane News: Washington bound in fourth round

The Commanders selected Lane in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 128th overall.

Lane was a dominant receiver at Middle Tennessee State during his junior season before jumping to the ACC and producing 1,004 receiving yards and eight touchdowns over two seasons at Virginia Tech. While he didn't lead the Hokies in receiving in either season, Lane showed versatility by adding 167 yards and two scores on the ground in addition to averaging 10.2 yards per punt return during his final season, finding the end zone once as a returner. With a 4.34 40-yard dash under his belt, Lane could slot in immediately as the Commanders' punt returner while he tries to earn a role in the offense.