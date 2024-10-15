Jerry Jeudy News: Ascends to No. 1 role

Jeudy is expected to become the Browns' new No. 1 wide receiver after Cleveland traded Amari Cooper to Buffalo on Tuesday, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.

Through the Browns' first six games, Jeudy recorded just four fewer catches (20) and two fewer receiving yards (248) than Cooper, but the trade clears the way for Jeudy to serve as Cleveland's clear top wideout. With Cooper out of the mix, Jeudy and fellow wideouts Elijah Moore (ribs), Cedric Tillman as well as tight end David Njoku could see their involvement pick up to varying degrees, though poor quarterback play from Deshaun Watson could cap the upside for each of those pass catchers.