Jerry Jeudy News: Good to go versus Washington

Jeudy (knee) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Commanders, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Jeudy was listed as a full participant in practice all week, so there was never any concern for his Week 5 availability. Much like most members of Cleveland's passing offense, Jeudy has been a disappointment through four games, averaging 4.5 catches for 49.3 yards per contest while scoring just one touchdown. However, this matchup with Washington's secondary is one of the best the Browns will see all season.