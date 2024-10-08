Jerry Jeudy News: Held to one catch vs. Commanders

Jeudy caught one pass on three targets for 16 yards in Sunday's 34-13 loss to the Commanders.

Jeudy saw seven targets in three of the first four games of the regular season, but he saw a season-low three targets during Sunday's blowout. Jeudy saw just one pass from Deshaun Watson in the second half as Cleveland's offense struggled to move the ball down the field, with its only touchdown coming during garbage time late in the fourth quarter. Jeudy and the Browns' offense will look to bounce back in Week 6 against a well-rested Eagles defense that will be coming out of its bye.