Jimmy Garoppolo News: Healthy results in spot-start

Garoppolo completed 27 of 41 pass attempts for 334 yards, two touchdowns and one interception while rushing twice for five yards in Sunday's 30-25 loss to Seattle.

Head coach Sean McVay opted to rest several key starters with the NFC West title locked up, opening the door for Garoppolo to make his 2024 debut with the Rams. The veteran quarterback performed admirably given the circumstances, almost leading a second-unit offense to victory while posting solid fantasy numbers. The 31-year-old did well in this spot-start to possibly earn some looks from potential QB-thin rosters this upcoming offseason as his one-year deal with Los Angeles nears a close. Matthew Stafford is in line to re-take the reins of McVay's offense in the first round of the playoffs in a home tilt against either Minnesota or Detroit next weekend.