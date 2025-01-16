J.J. McCarthy Injury: Has resumed on-field work

Coach Kevin O'Connell said Thursday that McCarthy (knee) has resumed on-field work and is "right where we hoped he would be" in advance of the offseason, Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com reports.

The Vikings drafted McCarthy with the 10th overall pick in last year's draft, likely with the expectation that he would see game action during his rookie campaign. He in fact experienced live action football, but a promising pro debut in the preseason on Aug. 10 was followed by news a few days later that he tore the meniscus in his right knee and was out for the season. McCarthy thus spent the year on injured reserve, while watching journeyman Sam Darnold have a career season. Darnold will be an unrestricted free agent in March, so Minnesota could use the franchise tag on him or figure out some sort of multi-year deal, either of which could impact McCarthy's ability to vault into the No. 1 spot on the QB depth chart. Nevertheless, for the time being, McCarthy will focus on the later stages of his recovery effort.