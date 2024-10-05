J.J. Taylor News: Elevated from practice squad

The Texans elevated Taylor from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Taylor will be elevated for a third-straight week as top running backs Joe Mixon (ankle) and Dameon Pierce (hamstring) continue to be hampered with injuries. Taylor saw additional playing time in Week 4 against the Jaguars, during which he turned six carries into 18 yards with three of those runs coming in the red zone. Mixon has been already ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Bills, and if Pierce were also to be inactive, Taylor would be the No. 4 running back behind Cam Akers, Dare Ogunbowale and British Brooks.