J.K. Dobbins News: Finds end zone again Sunday

Dobbins rushed 14 times for 85 yards and two touchdowns and brought in both targets for 20 yards in the Chargers' 27-10 win over the Browns on Sunday.

Dobbins had his share of struggles finding running room, but he broke off a 34-yard run with just under six minutes remaining to give his efficiency a boost. Dobbins logged a touch on all four plays in that same march, capping it off with a seven-yard touchdown run that served as his third score in the last four games. Dobbins' yardage total was his fourth highest of the season overall, and he also carries a six-game streak with multiple receptions into a Week 10 home matchup against the Titans.