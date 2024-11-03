Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
J.K. Dobbins headshot

J.K. Dobbins News: Finds end zone again Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 3, 2024

Dobbins rushed 14 times for 85 yards and two touchdowns and brought in both targets for 20 yards in the Chargers' 27-10 win over the Browns on Sunday.

Dobbins had his share of struggles finding running room, but he broke off a 34-yard run with just under six minutes remaining to give his efficiency a boost. Dobbins logged a touch on all four plays in that same march, capping it off with a seven-yard touchdown run that served as his third score in the last four games. Dobbins' yardage total was his fourth highest of the season overall, and he also carries a six-game streak with multiple receptions into a Week 10 home matchup against the Titans.

J.K. Dobbins
Los Angeles Chargers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now