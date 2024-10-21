Fantasy Football
J.K. Dobbins News: Stays busy in loss

Published on October 21, 2024

Dobbins rushed 14 times for 40 yards and brought in all three targets for 26 yards in the Chargers' 17-15 loss to the Cardinals on Monday night.

Dobbins once again paced the Chargers' backfield in carries and rushing yards, although he surprisingly found running room at a premium against what had been a vulnerable Cardinals defense. The veteran running back also tied a season high in receptions while posting his second-highest total of receiving yards, making it a reasonably productive outing overall. Dobbins next takes aim at the struggling Saints in a Week 8 home matchup on Sunday.

