Joe Burrow News: Huge performance not enough Sunday

Burrow completed 30 of 39 passes for 392 yards and five touchdowns with one interception in Sunday's 41-38 overtime loss to the Ravens. He added one rushing yard on two carries.

The five TDs were a career high for Burrow, and most of his production went to Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, who combined for a massive 19-276-4 line on 26 targets. Burrow has a dazzling 12:2 TD:INT over the last four games as the Bengals' offense has ramped back up to its peak form, but the team has only one win in that stretch to show for it. He'll try once again to out-chuck his atrocious defense in Week 6 against the Giants.