Joe Burrow News: Solid second-half effort

Burrow completed 15 of 25 passes for 181 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions in Sunday's 21-14 win over Cleveland. He added three rushes for -3 yards.

Burrow and the Bengals' offense had nothing going in the first half, as he managed only 81 yards on 15 attempts while being sacked six three times. While still far from prolific, he did manage a better second half, which was highlighted by touchdown throws of 18 and 25 yards to record his fifth multi-score performance in seven games this season. It is worth noting that Burrow has just 28 and 25 attempts in his last two matchups while playing from ahead, an indication that his production may be heavily dictated by game script moving forward.