Joe Burrow News: Three TDs, three turnovers in win

Burrow completed 26 of 37 passes for 271 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions in Sunday's 37-27 win over the Titans. He also lost a fumble.

Burrow's second pass of the game was picked off, but he bounced back with a six-yard touchdown pass to Chase Brown on Cincinnati's second drive. The star quarterback turned it over again on the following possession by losing a red-zone fumble before responding with another game-tying touchdown pass, this time to defensive end Sam Hubbard from two yards out. Burrow finally gave the Bengals their first lead with his third touchdown pass of the first half, finding Tee Higgins for a 38-yard score. Cincinnati ran only six offensive plays in the third quarter, the last of which was Burrow's second interception and third turnover of the afternoon. The Bengals forced six turnovers themselves, so the offense continued to throttle down in the fourth, which kept Burrow 29 yards short of a fifth consecutive 300-yard performance. Burrow will look to add to his league-leading 36 touchdown passes in Week 16 against a Browns defense that held him to 181 passing yards back in Week 7.