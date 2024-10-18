Joe Flacco News: Back to bench in Week 7

Flacco will return to a backup role Sunday against the Dolphins, as Colts head coach Shane Steichen confirmed Friday that Anthony Richardson (oblique) will start, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

Richardson's ready to return from a two-game absence, so Flacco will move back to the bench. Flacco filled in admirably with a 7:1 TD:INT over the past three games (two starts). There is a strong argument to be made that the 39-year-old Flacco gives the Colts a better chance to win now, but the team is understandably handing the reins back over to the 22-year-old Richardson, who has higher long-term upside.