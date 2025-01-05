Joe Flacco News: Ends season with OT win

Flacco completed 23 of 40 passes for 264 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 26-23 overtime win over the Jaguars.

Getting the start in place of Anthony Richardson (back), Flacco hit Alec Pierce for a 40-yard TD on the Colts' first possession and finished the game with respectable numbers. This may have been the 39-year-old quarterback's final NFL game, as he will become a free agent this offseason and hasn't indicated whether he wants to keep playing, but if he does elect to keep playing he seems to be a good fit in Indy as the backup/mentor to the gifted but raw Richardson. Over eight appearances in 2024, Flacco completed 65.3 percent of his passes for 1,761 yards and a 12:7 TD:INT.