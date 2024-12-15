Fantasy Football
Joe Mixon headshot

Joe Mixon News: Held in check during win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 15, 2024

Mixon rushed 12 times for 23 yards and brought in five of six targets for 33 yards in the Texans' 20-12 win over the Dolphins on Sunday.

Mixon was held to his second-lowest rushing yardage total of the season -- both which have come in the last three games -- but was at least partly able to make up for the downturn with solid output in the passing game. Mixon appeared to get shaken up on a first-half play but never missed any time, and he was able to tie a season high in receptions with his work as a receiver. Mixon next takes aim at the Chiefs' solid defense in a Week 16 Saturday afternoon road battle.

Joe Mixon
Houston Texans
More Stats & News
