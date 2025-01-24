Joe Tryon-Shoyinka News: Poor showing in contract year
Tryon-Shoyinka finished the 2024 season with 24 tackles (15 solo), including 2.0 sacks, two defensed passes and one fumble recovery across 15 games.
Tryon-Shoyinka saw a snap reduction for the second consecutive season, but in only two fewer games and 41 fewer snaps than 2023, the 2021 first-round pick generated 21 fewer tackles, including three fewer sacks. It was a particularly ill-timed down year for Tryon-Shoyinka, who's slated to hit the open market when the new league year begins March 12 and will almost certainly be allowed to shop his services to other teams.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now