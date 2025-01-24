Fantasy Football
Joe Tryon-Shoyinka

Joe Tryon-Shoyinka News: Poor showing in contract year

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 24, 2025

Tryon-Shoyinka finished the 2024 season with 24 tackles (15 solo), including 2.0 sacks, two defensed passes and one fumble recovery across 15 games.

Tryon-Shoyinka saw a snap reduction for the second consecutive season, but in only two fewer games and 41 fewer snaps than 2023, the 2021 first-round pick generated 21 fewer tackles, including three fewer sacks. It was a particularly ill-timed down year for Tryon-Shoyinka, who's slated to hit the open market when the new league year begins March 12 and will almost certainly be allowed to shop his services to other teams.

Joe Tryon-Shoyinka
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
