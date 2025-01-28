John Bates News: Adds three catches in playoffs

Bates caught eight of 13 passes for 84 yards during the 2024 regular season, then added three catches for 31 yards on four targets in the playoffs.

Bates has been Washington's No. 2 tight end ever since the team took him in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He's always been more of a blocker than pass catcher, and it's possible he finds a new home now that he's completed his rookie contract. TE Zach Ertz is also scheduled for free agency, but Bates is unlikely to have a major receiving role even if he re-signs with the Commanders while Ertz moves on.