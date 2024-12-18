John Franklin-Myers News: Ready for Thursday night

Franklin-Myers (foot) has no injury designation ahead of Thursday night's matchup against the Chargers, Susanna Weir of the Broncos' official site reports.

Franklin-Myers appeared to be on track to miss the Broncos' Week 16 divisional matchup after opening the week of practice with consecutive DNPs. However, he upgraded to full participation Wednesday, suggesting he's moved past his foot injury in time to suit up Thursday night. Now that the 28-year-old has returned to full health, he's expected to serve as one of Denver's starting defensive ends.