Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
John Franklin-Myers headshot

John Franklin-Myers News: Ready for Thursday night

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 18, 2024

Franklin-Myers (foot) has no injury designation ahead of Thursday night's matchup against the Chargers, Susanna Weir of the Broncos' official site reports.

Franklin-Myers appeared to be on track to miss the Broncos' Week 16 divisional matchup after opening the week of practice with consecutive DNPs. However, he upgraded to full participation Wednesday, suggesting he's moved past his foot injury in time to suit up Thursday night. Now that the 28-year-old has returned to full health, he's expected to serve as one of Denver's starting defensive ends.

John Franklin-Myers
Denver Broncos
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now