Johnny Wilson: Collects first NFL catch

Wilson pulled in one of two targets for nine yards in Monday's win over the Saints.

Wilson played a season-high 21 offensive snaps, with A.J. Brown (hamstring) on the shelf for the second straight game, and while the 2024 sixth-round pick didn't have a major impact on the outcome of the game, he will have been happy to record his first career reception. It's possible his role expands in Week 4 if both Brown and DeVonta Smith (concussion) miss out, but he may still be behind Jahan Dotson and Parris Campbell.