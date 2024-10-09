Johnny Wilson Injury: Progressing through protocols

Wilson (concussion) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice session.

Wilson was removed during the Eagles' Week 4 loss to the Buccaneers in order to be evaluated for a concussion. The Eagles had a bye in Week 5, and he was able to practice without restrictions Wednesday, though he will have to progress through the league's five-step protocols in order to be cleared ahead of Sunday's game against the Browns. The rookie sixth-round pick has one catch (on six targets) for nine yards through four regular-season games.