Jonathan Jones News: Fails to haul in INT in 2024
Jones played in all 17 regular-season games in 2024 and finished with 58 tackles (41 solo), six pass defenses and two forced fumbles.
Jones tied with Marcus Jones (hip) for third-most tackles on the Patriots' secondary behind Kyle Dugger (81) and Christian Gonzalez (59). Jones has spent his entire nine-year NFL career with the Patriots since signing as an undrafted free agent in May of 2016. He enters the offseason as a free agent, and whether he stays in New England will depend on the vision of incoming head coach Mike Vrabel.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now