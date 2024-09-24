Jonathan Mingo: Locked into three-wide role

Mingo is expected to take on a regular role in three-receiver sets after the Panthers placed Adam Thielen (hamstring) on injured reserve Tuesday, Alex Zietlow of The Charlotte Observer reports.

In the Panthers' Week 3 win over the Raiders, Mingo played 49 of the team's 74 offensive snaps (66 percent) and logged a 3-18-0 receiving line on four targets. While Thielen left the game in the second quarter with a hamstring injury, Mingo didn't benefit from a major spike in playing time in the second half, as rookie Xavier Legette was instead the preferred No. 2 wideout alongside top target Diontae Johnson when the Panthers fielded two receivers and two tight ends. Mingo may not be in store for a notable uptick in his snap count if that trend holds, but his route participation and opportunities to earn targets could still increase to some degree while Thielen is out of the picture.