Jonathan Mingo News: Comes up empty in team debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 21, 2024

Mingo played 24 of the Cowboys' 83 offensive snaps and failed to reel in any of his four targets in Monday's 34-10 loss to the Texans.

Making his Cowboys debut after he was acquired from the Panthers on Nov. 5, Mingo was the only active Dallas skill-position player who finished without a reception on a night in which quarterback Cooper Rush dropped back 60 times and targeted 11 different pass catchers. Mingo finished fourth among Dallas receivers in snaps, but he could drop down a spot in the pecking order if Brandin Cooks (knee) -- who has resumed practicing this week -- is activated from injured reserve ahead of Sunday's game at Washington.

