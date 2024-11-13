Fantasy Football
Jonathan Mingo

Jonathan Mingo News: Set to debut in Week 11

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 14, 2024 at 8:54am

Mingo is expected to make his Cowboys debut Monday against the Texans, Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Mingo was acquired from the Panthers last Tuesday but was a healthy inactive for this past Sunday's loss to Philadelphia. With a full week of prep with his new team, Mingo looks like he'll be ready for a role in the game plan Monday, though he won't necessarily be in store for heavy snaps with CeeDee Lamb and Jalen Tolbert ahead of him in the pecking order at receiver.

Jonathan Mingo
Dallas Cowboys
