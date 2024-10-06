Jonathan Mingo News: Struggles again in Week 5

Mingo caught two of his five targets for 37 yards in Sunday's 36-10 loss to the Bears.

Mingo tied Ja'Tavion Sanders for the second-most targets and saw increased snaps in the second half while Xavier Legette (shoulder) was sidelined during Sunday's loss. However, it didn't lead to increased production, as the second-year wideout was able to haul in just two of his five targets. If Legette is forced to miss Carolina's Week 6 matchup against the Falcons, Mingo could have a chance to break out and serve as the Panthers' No. 2 wide receiver.