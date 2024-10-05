Jonathan Ward News: Elevated for Week 5

Pittsburgh elevated Ward from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday.

Ward didn't make the Steelers' 53-man roster at the end of training camp, but the 27-year-old running back opted to stick around on the practice squad. This will be his first elevation of the season, and he could see immediate work Sunday against the Cowboys due to Jaylen Warren (knee) and Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle) both being ruled out for that game. Ward will serve as the Steelers' No.3 running back behind Najee Harris and Aaron Shampklin.