Jonathan Ward News: Elevated from practice squad

Pittsburgh elevated Ward from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday.

It's the third and final time that the Steelers can elevate Ward from the practice squad, and they will have to sign the 27-year-old running back to the active roster if they wish to have him stick around. Ward has turned five carries into 22 yards across his two regular-season outings this year. With Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle) ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Jets, Ward will serve in a backup role with Aaron Shampklin behind the one-two punch of Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren