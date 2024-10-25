Jonathon Brooks Injury: Listed as doubtful for Week 8

Brooks (knee) is officially listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Broncos.

Brooks, who remains on the reserve/non-football injury list, has been limited in five of six session since having his 21-day practice window opened, with his lone absence having come last Thursday. Still, the rookie second-round pick will likely have to wait at least one more week to make his NFL debut, leaving Chuba Hubbard to handle backfield duties versus Denver, with Miles Sanders working in the No. 2 role. Brooks' next chance to mix in will come Week 9 versus the Saints, if he's indeed officially ruled out to play on the road against the Broncos.