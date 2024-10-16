Jonathon Brooks Injury: Listed as limited in first practice

Brooks (knee), who remains on the reserve/non-football injury list after having had his 21-day practice window opened Wednesday, is listed as a limited participant on Carolina's injury report.

Brooks, who is working his way back from an ACL tear sustained during his final year at Texas, practiced in full pads without a brace on his right knee, per David Newton of ESPN.com. Head coach Dave Canales said the Panthers will take things a "week at a time" in terms of ramping up Brooks' activity, Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports, so it sounds like the team may not be targeting Sunday's matchup against Washington for the rookie second-round pick's debut. Even once he's cleared to suit up, Brooks may realistically be slowly worked back into action alongside Chuba Hubbard, who has impressed early in the 2024 regular season, and backup Miles Sanders.