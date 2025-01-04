Jordan Akins News: Fills in well again

Akins recorded six receptions on eight targets for 60 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 35-10 loss to the Ravens.

Akins served as the Browns' starting tight end with David Njoku (knee) sidelined for the second consecutive week. He was one of the few bright spots in the offense, finishing second on the team in both targets and yards. Akins also accounted for Cleveland's only touchdown of the game with a 16-yard reception early in the fourth quarter. Overall, he's settled into a reliable backup tight end role and is set to enter free agency after spending the last two seasons with Cleveland.