Jordan Hicks News: Leading tackler in loss

Hicks recorded nine total tackles (seven solo) in Sunday's 24-6 loss to the Bengals.

Hicks has now logged nine or more total tackles in three of the Browns' last four games, accumulating 35 stops during that span. The veteran inside linebacker has missed four games this season due to elbow and triceps injuries, but he's still tallied 71 total tackles, including 2.0 sacks, and four passes defended in 11 appearances. Hicks is expected to remain one of the Browns' top inside linebackers in Week 17, when the Dolphins travel to Cleveland.