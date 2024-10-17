Jordan Mason Injury: Another limited showing

Mason (shoulder) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Mason continues to deal with the AC joint sprain that he suffered in his left shoulder last Thursday in Seattle. Per Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com, Mason has been wearing a blue non-contact jersey in practice this week, which resulted in a cap in his reps. Mason thus has only one more opportunity to get back to full participation Friday before the 49ers potentially hand him a designation for Sunday's matchup with the Chiefs. If Mason is at all inhibited or even sidelined this weekend, Isaac Guerendo would be the biggest beneficiary out of San Francisco's backfield, while Patrick Taylor likely would pick up a few touches along the way.