Jordan Mason Injury: In non-contact jersey at practice

Mason (shoulder) sported a non-contact jersey during Monday's practice, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Per Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle, coach Kyle Shanahan relayed Friday that Mason suffered an AC joint sprain in his left shoulder during this past Thursday's win over the Seahawks, while noting at the time that the running back is considered day-to-day. Look for added context regarding Mason's status to arrive no later than Wednesday's injury report, but his presence at Monday's session suggests that he has a chance to be available Sunday against the Chiefs.