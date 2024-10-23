Jordan Mason Injury: Limited by ankle Wednesday

Coach Kyle Shanahan said Mason will be limited at Wednesday's practice due to an ankle injury, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Mason previously was tending to an AC joint sprain in his left shoulder that he sustained Thursday, Oct. 10 against the Seahawks, but it didn't stop him from dominating the 49ers backfield this past Sunday versus the Chiefs to the tune of 14 carries for 58 yards and two catches (on two targets) for 11 yards on an 86 percent snap share. Despite having a new health concern this week, Mason's ability to handle some reps to kick off Week 8 prep is a decent sign that his availability for Sunday's game against the Cowboys isn't in peril. Shanahan said Monday that Christian McCaffrey (Achilles) isn't expected to be available until after the 49ers' Week 9 bye, so Mason is lined up to be the team's primary runner for at least one more contest, assuming he's available this weekend.