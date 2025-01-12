Josh Allen News: Guides Buffalo into next round

Allen completed 20 of 26 passes for 272 yards and two touchdowns while adding 46 rushing yards on eight carries in Sunday's 31-7 wild-card round win over the Broncos. He also threw a two-point conversion to Keon Coleman.

The Bills' defense were the true stars of the victory, completing shutting down the visitors after Denver scored a TD on its first possession, but Allen put the game away in the second half, connecting with Ty Johnson on a 24-yard score late in the third quarter and Curtis Samuel on a 55-yard touchdown early in the fourth. After putting together an MVP-caliber regular season, Allen is still firing on all cylinders heading into a divisional-round clash with the Ravens.